MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 2,531,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,779. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.82 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

