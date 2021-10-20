Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.95 and traded as high as C$17.34. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 13,251 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.95.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

