Morgan Stanley Increases Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 111

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 108 to SEK 111 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.