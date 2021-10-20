Morgan Stanley Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.18.

NYSE DTE opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

