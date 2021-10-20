Morgan Stanley Boosts DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 187.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 180.00 to 187.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DNBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

