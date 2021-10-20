Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MOMO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

