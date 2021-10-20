ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ModivCare worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 27.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Fort L.P. grew its position in ModivCare by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.64 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

