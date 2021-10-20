MobileCoin Market Cap Tops $713.76 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $713.76 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.62 or 0.00014632 BTC on exchanges.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

