MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 42,587 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.