MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 131,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.