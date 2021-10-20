MML Investors Services LLC Has $20.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 61,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 361,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,391 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.