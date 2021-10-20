MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

