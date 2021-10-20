Mizuho Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Buy

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

