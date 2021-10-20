Mizuho Lowers Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $139.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $154.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.

SRE opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

