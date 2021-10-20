Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Tops $51.39 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $51.39 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00276457 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.