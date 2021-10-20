Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches Market Cap of $27.28 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,459.78 or 0.05242220 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.28 million and approximately $28,652.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,953.63 or 0.99932148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06244219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,885 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

