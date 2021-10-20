Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

