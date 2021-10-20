Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 2,875 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

