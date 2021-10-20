Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Afya Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.