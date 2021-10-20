Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 46.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $3,798,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,938.35.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,591.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,596.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,825.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

