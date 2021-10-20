Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01.

