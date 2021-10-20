Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,189 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

