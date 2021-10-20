Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.33 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

PAGS opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

