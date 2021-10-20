Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.19 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 55.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $441.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.84. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.