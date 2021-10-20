Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Embraer by 506.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

ERJ stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

