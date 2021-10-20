MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -17.80.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,988 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,675,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,268,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.