Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HIE opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

