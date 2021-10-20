Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDWT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MDWT opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

