Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MSBI stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

