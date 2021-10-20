Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after buying an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 26,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Microchip Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. 28,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

