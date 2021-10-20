Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

