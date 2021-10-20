MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MEG. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

