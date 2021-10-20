MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MEG. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
