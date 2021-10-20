MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 57.54. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

