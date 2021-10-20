MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.93.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 57.54. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
