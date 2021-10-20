MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. MEDNAX accounts for approximately 3.3% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE MD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.