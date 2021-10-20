Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $74,588.15 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,588.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDLA opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Medallia by 16.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Medallia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.