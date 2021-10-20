Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Medalist Diversified REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -22.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

MDRR opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

