McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

