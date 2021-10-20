McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT Raised to $32.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

