MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.44. MBIA shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

