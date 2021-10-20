Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

