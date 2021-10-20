Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

