Masari (MSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,487.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $782,437.90 and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,140.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.43 or 0.06057646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00297466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.95 or 0.00969659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00082835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00398789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00267282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00262879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004576 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

