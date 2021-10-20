Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

