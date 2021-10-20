Marshall Wace LLP Has $38.20 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,470.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,317 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

