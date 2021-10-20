Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.49% of Crocs worth $35,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,615.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

CROX stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

