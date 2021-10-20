Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.27% of LendingClub worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

