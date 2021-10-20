Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

