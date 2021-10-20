Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 425,705 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7,601.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 425,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.