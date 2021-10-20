Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMC opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $164.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

