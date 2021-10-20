Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lowered their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $75,896. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.